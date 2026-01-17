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Undercover Miss Hong 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Undercover Miss Hong
Seasons
Season 1
Eondeokeobeo misseu Hong
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
18 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
7.6
IMDb
Undercover Miss Hong List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
17 January 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
18 January 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
24 January 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
25 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
31 January 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
1 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
7 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
8 February 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
14 February 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
15 February 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
21 February 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
22 February 2026
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
28 February 2026
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
1 March 2026
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
7 March 2026
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
8 March 2026
TV series release schedule
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