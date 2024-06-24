Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Girlfriend Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Girlfriend

  • London, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Episode 2 and 4 shot Malaga
Malaga, Andalucia, Spain
Studio
Shepperton Studios, Shepperton, Surrey, England, UK
Filming Dates

  • 24 June 2024 - October 2024
