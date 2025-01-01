Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aftershock: Earthquake in New York Quotes

Aftershock: Earthquake in New York quotes

Dori Thorell I thought we were having an earthquake.
Danny Thorell Chill out, Mom. We don't live in L.A. anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clayton Earthquakes. That's California stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mayor Bruce Lincoln Damn! Everyone thinks their crappola is most important.
Thomas Ahearn I don't know. Maybe it's unavoidable. You know, we all get caught up in our roles. Renegade Fire Chief versus Big City Boss Mayor. I called you things and I never knew who you were.
Mayor Bruce Lincoln I believe you called me an opportunistic con artist.
Thomas Ahearn I regret that now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more