Aftershock: Earthquake in New York
Dori Thorell
I thought we were having an earthquake.
Danny Thorell
Chill out, Mom. We don't live in L.A. anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clayton
Earthquakes. That's California stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mayor Bruce Lincoln
Damn! Everyone thinks their crappola is most important.
Thomas Ahearn
I don't know. Maybe it's unavoidable. You know, we all get caught up in our roles. Renegade Fire Chief versus Big City Boss Mayor. I called you things and I never knew who you were.
Mayor Bruce Lincoln
I believe you called me an opportunistic con artist.
Thomas Ahearn
I regret that now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
