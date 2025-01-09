Menu
Asura 2025, season 1
Ashura no Gotoku
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
6 hours 53 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
Asura List of episodes
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
9 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
9 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
9 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
9 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
9 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
9 January 2025
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
9 January 2025
