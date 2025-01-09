Menu
Asura 2025, season 1

Asura season 1 poster
Ashura no Gotoku
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 6 hours 53 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

Asura List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
9 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
9 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
9 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
9 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
9 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
9 January 2025
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
9 January 2025
