Samurai Gourmet 2017, season 1

Season premiere 17 March 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
"Samurai Gourmet" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Mid-Day Beer at a Restaurant
Season 1 Episode 1
17 March 2017
The Demoness's Ramen
Season 1 Episode 2
17 March 2017
Mackerel in the Morning
Season 1 Episode 3
17 March 2017
Yakiniku Her Way
Season 1 Episode 4
17 March 2017
Bento Lunch on Set
Season 1 Episode 5
17 March 2017
Lunch at an Old-Fashioned Café
Season 1 Episode 6
17 March 2017
Umbrellas at the Dinner Counter
Season 1 Episode 7
17 March 2017
Pasta the Samurai Way
Season 1 Episode 8
17 March 2017
Croquettes of the Heart
Season 1 Episode 9
17 March 2017
The White-Haired Knight
Season 1 Episode 10
17 March 2017
Anniversary Oden
Season 1 Episode 11
17 March 2017
A Memory of Hashed Beef and Rice
Season 1 Episode 12
17 March 2017
