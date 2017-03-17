Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Samurai Gourmet 2017, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Nobushi no Gourmet
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 March 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
8
IMDb
"Samurai Gourmet" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Mid-Day Beer at a Restaurant
Season 1
Episode 1
17 March 2017
The Demoness's Ramen
Season 1
Episode 2
17 March 2017
Mackerel in the Morning
Season 1
Episode 3
17 March 2017
Yakiniku Her Way
Season 1
Episode 4
17 March 2017
Bento Lunch on Set
Season 1
Episode 5
17 March 2017
Lunch at an Old-Fashioned Café
Season 1
Episode 6
17 March 2017
Umbrellas at the Dinner Counter
Season 1
Episode 7
17 March 2017
Pasta the Samurai Way
Season 1
Episode 8
17 March 2017
Croquettes of the Heart
Season 1
Episode 9
17 March 2017
The White-Haired Knight
Season 1
Episode 10
17 March 2017
Anniversary Oden
Season 1
Episode 11
17 March 2017
A Memory of Hashed Beef and Rice
Season 1
Episode 12
17 March 2017
TV series release schedule
