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Prehistoric Park 2006, season 1

Prehistoric Park season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Prehistoric Park Seasons Season 1
Prehistoric Park 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 July 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Prehistoric Park" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
T-Rex Returns
Season 1 Episode 1
22 July 2006
A Mammoth Undertaking
Season 1 Episode 2
29 July 2006
DinoBirds
Season 1 Episode 3
5 August 2006
Saving the Sabretooth
Season 1 Episode 4
12 August 2006
The Bug House
Season 1 Episode 5
19 August 2006
SuperCroc
Season 1 Episode 6
26 August 2006
TV series release schedule
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