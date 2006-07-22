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Prehistoric Park 2006, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prehistoric Park
Seasons
Season 1
Prehistoric Park
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 July 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Prehistoric Park" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
T-Rex Returns
Season 1
Episode 1
22 July 2006
A Mammoth Undertaking
Season 1
Episode 2
29 July 2006
DinoBirds
Season 1
Episode 3
5 August 2006
Saving the Sabretooth
Season 1
Episode 4
12 August 2006
The Bug House
Season 1
Episode 5
19 August 2006
SuperCroc
Season 1
Episode 6
26 August 2006
TV series release schedule
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