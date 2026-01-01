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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Pillars of the Earth Awards

"The Pillars of the Earth" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
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