Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Pillars of the Earth
Awards
"The Pillars of the Earth" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
All info
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree