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The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse 2023, season 1
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The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Seasons
Season 1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 October 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
7.1
IMDb
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
8 October 2023
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 October 2023
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
22 October 2023
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
29 October 2023
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
5 November 2023
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
19 November 2023
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
26 November 2023
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
3 December 2023
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
10 December 2023
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
17 December 2023
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
24 December 2023
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
7 January 2024
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
14 January 2024
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
21 January 2024
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
28 January 2024
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
4 February 2024
Episode 17
Season 1
Episode 17
11 February 2024
Episode 18
Season 1
Episode 18
18 February 2024
Episode 19
Season 1
Episode 19
25 February 2024
Episode 20
Season 1
Episode 20
3 March 2024
Episode 21
Season 1
Episode 21
10 March 2024
Episode 22
Season 1
Episode 22
17 March 2024
Episode 23
Season 1
Episode 23
24 March 2024
Episode 24
Season 1
Episode 24
31 March 2024
TV series release schedule
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