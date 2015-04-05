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Uta no Prince Sama 2011 - 2016 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Uta no Prince Sama
Seasons
Season 3
Uta no Prince Sama
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 April 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
"Uta no Prince Sama" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Dice Are Cast
Season 3
Episode 1
5 April 2015
Golden Star
Season 3
Episode 2
12 April 2015
Emotional Life
Season 3
Episode 3
19 April 2015
Innocent Wind
Season 3
Episode 4
25 April 2015
Code: T.V.U
Season 3
Episode 5
2 May 2015
Saintly Territory
Season 3
Episode 6
9 May 2015
Only One
Season 3
Episode 7
16 May 2015
Original Resonance
Season 3
Episode 8
23 May 2015
Never ...
Season 3
Episode 9
30 May 2015
Answer
Season 3
Episode 10
6 June 2015
Sankyu
Season 3
Episode 11
13 June 2015
Evolution Eve
Season 3
Episode 12
20 June 2015
Maji Love Revolutions
Season 3
Episode 13
27 June 2015
TV series release schedule
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