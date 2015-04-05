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Uta no Prince Sama 2011 - 2016 season 3

Uta no Prince Sama season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Uta no Prince Sama Seasons Season 3
Uta no Prince Sama
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 5 April 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb

"Uta no Prince Sama" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Dice Are Cast
Season 3 Episode 1
5 April 2015
Golden Star
Season 3 Episode 2
12 April 2015
Emotional Life
Season 3 Episode 3
19 April 2015
Innocent Wind
Season 3 Episode 4
25 April 2015
Code: T.V.U
Season 3 Episode 5
2 May 2015
Saintly Territory
Season 3 Episode 6
9 May 2015
Only One
Season 3 Episode 7
16 May 2015
Original Resonance
Season 3 Episode 8
23 May 2015
Never ...
Season 3 Episode 9
30 May 2015
Answer
Season 3 Episode 10
6 June 2015
Sankyu
Season 3 Episode 11
13 June 2015
Evolution Eve
Season 3 Episode 12
20 June 2015
Maji Love Revolutions
Season 3 Episode 13
27 June 2015
TV series release schedule
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