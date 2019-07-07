Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Ensemble Stars! 2019, season 1

Ensemble Stars! season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ensemble Stars! Seasons Season 1
Ensemble Stars!
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 July 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 24
Runtime 9 hours 36 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb

"Ensemble Stars!" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
New Wind
Season 1 Episode 1
7 July 2019
Howl
Season 1 Episode 2
14 July 2019
Resolve
Season 1 Episode 3
21 July 2019
Blooming
Season 1 Episode 4
28 July 2019
Marionette ~Part 1~
Season 1 Episode 5
4 August 2019
Marionette ~Part 2~
Season 1 Episode 6
11 August 2019
Emperor
Season 1 Episode 7
18 August 2019
Rift
Season 1 Episode 8
25 August 2019
Counterattack
Season 1 Episode 9
1 September 2019
Element ~Part 1~
Season 1 Episode 10
8 September 2019
Element ~Part 2~
Season 1 Episode 11
15 September 2019
Decision
Season 1 Episode 12
22 September 2019
Supernova
Season 1 Episode 13
6 October 2019
Tanabata Festival ~Part 1~
Season 1 Episode 14
13 October 2019
Tanabata Festival ~Part 2~
Season 1 Episode 15
20 October 2019
Summer Concert ~Part 1~
Season 1 Episode 16
27 October 2019
Summer Concert ~Part 2~
Season 1 Episode 17
3 November 2019
Judgment
Season 1 Episode 18
10 November 2019
Autumn Live ~Part 1~
Season 1 Episode 19
17 November 2019
Autumn Live ~Part 2~
Season 1 Episode 20
24 November 2019
Halloween Party
Season 1 Episode 21
1 December 2019
Starlight Festival
Season 1 Episode 22
8 December 2019
Work hard
Season 1 Episode 23
15 December 2019
Miracle
Season 1 Episode 24
22 December 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more