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Ensemble Stars! 2019, season 1
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TV Shows
Ensemble Stars!
Seasons
Season 1
Ensemble Stars!
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 July 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
9 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
"Ensemble Stars!" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
New Wind
Season 1
Episode 1
7 July 2019
Howl
Season 1
Episode 2
14 July 2019
Resolve
Season 1
Episode 3
21 July 2019
Blooming
Season 1
Episode 4
28 July 2019
Marionette ~Part 1~
Season 1
Episode 5
4 August 2019
Marionette ~Part 2~
Season 1
Episode 6
11 August 2019
Emperor
Season 1
Episode 7
18 August 2019
Rift
Season 1
Episode 8
25 August 2019
Counterattack
Season 1
Episode 9
1 September 2019
Element ~Part 1~
Season 1
Episode 10
8 September 2019
Element ~Part 2~
Season 1
Episode 11
15 September 2019
Decision
Season 1
Episode 12
22 September 2019
Supernova
Season 1
Episode 13
6 October 2019
Tanabata Festival ~Part 1~
Season 1
Episode 14
13 October 2019
Tanabata Festival ~Part 2~
Season 1
Episode 15
20 October 2019
Summer Concert ~Part 1~
Season 1
Episode 16
27 October 2019
Summer Concert ~Part 2~
Season 1
Episode 17
3 November 2019
Judgment
Season 1
Episode 18
10 November 2019
Autumn Live ~Part 1~
Season 1
Episode 19
17 November 2019
Autumn Live ~Part 2~
Season 1
Episode 20
24 November 2019
Halloween Party
Season 1
Episode 21
1 December 2019
Starlight Festival
Season 1
Episode 22
8 December 2019
Work hard
Season 1
Episode 23
15 December 2019
Miracle
Season 1
Episode 24
22 December 2019
TV series release schedule
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