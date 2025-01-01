Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Darby & Joan Quotes

Darby & Joan quotes

Detective Inspector Liz Darby You also have Joan, and that makes you vulnerable.
Jack Darby No. That makes me tougher.
Miranda McNeil And what about you? It takes a lot of guts to come across to the other side of the world on your own, under the circumstances.
Joan Kirkhope Well.. I could say it takes a lot of guts to do what you do.
Miranda McNeil Joan's really got you out of your comfort zone, hasn't she? Are you really just friends.
