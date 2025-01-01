Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Darby & Joan
Quotes
Darby & Joan quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Detective Inspector Liz Darby
You also have Joan, and that makes you vulnerable.
Jack Darby
No. That makes me tougher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miranda McNeil
And what about you? It takes a lot of guts to come across to the other side of the world on your own, under the circumstances.
Joan Kirkhope
Well.. I could say it takes a lot of guts to do what you do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miranda McNeil
Joan's really got you out of your comfort zone, hasn't she? Are you really just friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jolene Anderson
Bryan Brown
Sigrid Thornton
Greta Scacchi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree