Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lucky Star
Quotes
Lucky Star quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Tsukasa Hiiragi
You know how the chicken's the parent and the egg's the child? And how mayonnaise is made from eggs, too? I call that the Relative Bowl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Konata Izumi
[listlessly] Hello Kagami. How about we have your birthday party over at my place today? It's so hot right now I can't move a muscle.
Kagami Hiiragi
[over the phone] Oh, that sucks. I was just baking some cookies, too.
Konata Izumi
[contemplative pause] Coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Konata Izumi
[to Miyuki] How come you wear glasses? I mean, you're really pretty but you can only appeal to a tiny section of the fanbase.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michelle Ruff
Wendee Lee
Kari Wahlgren
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree