John Doe
Quotes
John Doe quotes
Frank Hayes
Just because you know everything, doesn't mean you know everything, John.
Frank Hayes
Last time I went on a date was the opening night of Dances With Wolves. I had on MC Hammer pants and a gold earring.
Digger
May all your ups and downs be under the sheets.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Marshall Jones
William Forsythe
