Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Landman
Quotes
Landman quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Sheriff Walt Joeberg
[looking at Tommy's broken finger] You don't want to go to the hospital for that?
Tommy Norris
No. I want a cigarette and a Dr Pepper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mark Kolli
Billy Bob Thornton
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree