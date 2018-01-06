Menu
Lachuga dolzhnika season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lachuga dolzhnika
Seasons
Season 1
Lachuga dolzhnika
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
7 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
5.1
Rate
11
votes
5.2
IMDb
"Lachuga dolzhnika" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2018
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
6 January 2018
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
6 January 2018
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
6 January 2018
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
6 January 2018
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
6 January 2018
Серия 7
Season 1
Episode 7
6 January 2018
Серия 8
Season 1
Episode 8
6 January 2018
TV series release schedule
