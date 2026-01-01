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BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Writer: Comedy
Winner
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
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