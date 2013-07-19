Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Liv and Maddie
Seasons
Liv and Maddie All seasons
Liv & Maddie
6+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
Disney Channel
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Liv and Maddie"
Season 1
21 episodes
19 July 2013 - 27 July 2014
Season 2
24 episodes
21 September 2014 - 23 August 2015
Season 3
20 episodes
13 September 2015 - 19 June 2016
Season 4
15 episodes
23 September 2016 - 24 March 2017
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree