Liv and Maddie poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Liv and Maddie Seasons

Liv and Maddie All seasons

Liv & Maddie 6+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Disney Channel

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.4 IMDb
All seasons of "Liv and Maddie"
Liv and Maddie - Season 1 Season 1
21 episodes 19 July 2013 - 27 July 2014
 
Liv and Maddie - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 21 September 2014 - 23 August 2015
 
Liv and Maddie - Season 3 Season 3
20 episodes 13 September 2015 - 19 June 2016
 
Liv and Maddie - Season 4 Season 4
15 episodes 23 September 2016 - 24 March 2017
 
