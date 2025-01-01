Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mission Hill Quotes

Mission Hill quotes

[Andy is eating cereal]
Kevin French How can I think with that awful racket blaring from your mouth? It sounds like a gorilla eating a log cabin!
Kevin French [Repeated line] Bling-blong!
Andy French Drinking shows a real commitment to becoming a cooler person.
Kevin French Can you buy something here for me? I want to have something to drink at the party.
Andy French Sure.
[Kevin grabs a bottle]
Andy French That's hair gel.
[grabs another]
Andy French That's shampoo.
[grabs another]
Andy French That's mouthwash.
Kevin French Mom and Dad would like to talk to you.
Andy French Hi, Mom!
Mrs. French Andy. What's this I hear about you emotionally abusing Kevin?
Andy French Mom! I can't go changing my life just because Kevin is here. I have plans.
Kevin French Mom! Andy's sitting on the couch drinking with Jim.
Jim Kuback Hi, Mrs. F.
Kevin French [while drinking] History is full of great homos. Oscar Wilde was a homo. Alexander the Great was a homo. You know who else is a great homo? You are, you big homo!
Gus [Grabs Kevin's collar] That is a mean and hurtful term. Please stop using it, or I will be forced to clobber you.
Andy French And don't think we forgot about you, Stogie!
[dumps contents of can with Cyrillic writing into food dish]
Kevin French Andy, are you sure this is dog food?
Andy French Well, it has a picture of a dog on it.
[Stogie sniffs food and backs away, whimpering]
[Andy and Kevin are having dinner with Kevin's "girlfriend," Eunice "Weirdie" Eulmeyer"]
Andy French Pass me the beans, Weirdie.
Kevin French What did you say?
Andy French [stammering] Uh... I meant "Where de beans at, Weirdie? ...uh, beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie?" Help me...
Kevin French I hope you're not like this during the parent/teacher interviews.
Andy French Hello! Andy French. Couldn't care less about your future.
Kevin French Mom and Dad said you have to do everything that they do.
Andy French You don't live with Mom and Dad any more. I paid the electricity bill and I don't get a present.
[lights begin to flicker on and off]
Kevin French Andy, you did it. You won back your self-respect.
Andy French Which will last until tomorrow morning when I'm begging Ron for my job back.
