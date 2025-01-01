Menu
Mission Hill quotes
[Andy is eating cereal]
Kevin French
How can I think with that awful racket blaring from your mouth? It sounds like a gorilla eating a log cabin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin French
[Repeated line] Bling-blong!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy French
Drinking shows a real commitment to becoming a cooler person.
Kevin French
Can you buy something here for me? I want to have something to drink at the party.
Andy French
Sure.
[Kevin grabs a bottle]
Andy French
That's hair gel.
[grabs another]
Andy French
That's shampoo.
[grabs another]
Andy French
That's mouthwash.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin French
Mom and Dad would like to talk to you.
Andy French
Hi, Mom!
Mrs. French
Andy. What's this I hear about you emotionally abusing Kevin?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy French
Mom! I can't go changing my life just because Kevin is here. I have plans.
Kevin French
Mom! Andy's sitting on the couch drinking with Jim.
Jim Kuback
Hi, Mrs. F.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin French
[while drinking] History is full of great homos. Oscar Wilde was a homo. Alexander the Great was a homo. You know who else is a great homo? You are, you big homo!
Gus
[Grabs Kevin's collar] That is a mean and hurtful term. Please stop using it, or I will be forced to clobber you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy French
And don't think we forgot about you, Stogie!
[dumps contents of can with Cyrillic writing into food dish]
Kevin French
Andy, are you sure this is dog food?
Andy French
Well, it has a picture of a dog on it.
[Stogie sniffs food and backs away, whimpering]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Andy and Kevin are having dinner with Kevin's "girlfriend," Eunice "Weirdie" Eulmeyer"]
Andy French
Pass me the beans, Weirdie.
Kevin French
What did you say?
Andy French
[stammering] Uh... I meant "Where de beans at, Weirdie? ...uh, beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie? ...beans at, Weirdie?" Help me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin French
I hope you're not like this during the parent/teacher interviews.
Andy French
Hello! Andy French. Couldn't care less about your future.
Kevin French
Mom and Dad said you have to do everything that they do.
Andy French
You don't live with Mom and Dad any more. I paid the electricity bill and I don't get a present.
[lights begin to flicker on and off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin French
Andy, you did it. You won back your self-respect.
Andy French
Which will last until tomorrow morning when I'm begging Ron for my job back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
