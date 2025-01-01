Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Film Lists
TV series lists
Now Playing
Подборки спектаклей
Подборки концертов
Kinoafisha
Film lists
TV Shows
TV Series About Spies and Secret Agents
TV Series About Spies and Secret Agents
All
17
Filter
By year
Reset
By year
By rating
By title
Hide
Razyashchij luch
Detective
2025, Russia
0.0
Operaciya «Karpaty» 2
Detective
2025, Russia
0.0
Ninel
Romantic
2024, Russia
0.0
Nightsleeper
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
0.0
The Agency
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
0.0
Black Doves
Drama, Thriller, Action
2024, Great Britain
0.0
Komitet
Drama
2023, Russia
0.0
GDR
Detective, History, Drama
2023, Russia
0.0
Liaison
Action, Thriller
2023, France/Great Britain
0.0
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
0.0
In from the Cold
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2022, USA
0.0
Litvinenko
Drama
2022, Great Britain
0.0
Killing Eve
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
8.0
Mata Hari
Drama, History
2017, Russia
0.0
Agent Carter
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7.0
The Americans
Drama
2013, USA
7.0
Homeland
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
8.0
Реклама 18+
•••
✕
РЕКЛАМА ООО «ОККО» ИНН: 1177746005667
Reset
Genre
All
Detective
Romantic
Drama
Thriller
Action
History
Crime
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Country
All
Russia
Great Britain
USA
France
Year
All
2010-2019
2020-2025
Hide
Share collection
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree