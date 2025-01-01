Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows Dramas About Killers and Maniacs

Dramas About Killers and Maniacs

If you enjoy gripping thrillers where detectives, prosecutors, and ordinary people get drawn into a deadly game with ruthless killers, this selection is for you. Dramas about maniacs keep you on edge until the very last episode, combining intrigue, psychological depth, and unexpected twists.

What awaits you?

🔪 Dangerous serial killers who play by their own rules

🕵 Breathtaking investigations leading to shocking truths

🔥 A tense psychological game between victim and perpetrator

💀 Unexpected twists that will turn everything upside down

The Hunter With a Scalpel
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2025, South Korea
0.0
Mercy for None
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, South Korea
0.0
Beyond Evil
Drama, Thriller 2021, South Korea
0.0
The Devil Judge
Sci-Fi, Crime, Action 2021, South Korea
0.0
Bad and Crazy
Action, Thriller 2021, South Korea
0.0
Mauseu
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, South Korea
0.0
Tell Me What You Saw
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2020, South Korea
0.0
Flower of Evil
Drama, Thriller 2020, South Korea
0.0
Train
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, South Korea
0.0
Memorist
Thriller, Mystery, Detective 2020, South Korea
0.0
Awaken
Romantic, Thriller, Detective 2020, South Korea
0.0
Class of Lies
Drama, Crime 2019, South Korea
0.0
Yooryungeul Jabara
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2019, South Korea
0.0
Ssaikopaeseu Daieori
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2019, South Korea
0.0
Iriwa Anajwo
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2018, South Korea
0.0
Mad Dog
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, South Korea
0.0
Soosanghan pateuneo
Comedy, Romantic, Thriller 2017, South Korea
0.0
Voice
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, South Korea
0.0
Genre
All Crime Thriller Detective Drama Action Sci-Fi Romantic Mystery Comedy
Country
All South Korea
Year
All 2010-2019 2020-2025

Ready to experience real adrenaline? Choose your drama and dive into the dark world of crime and investigations! 🖤🔥

