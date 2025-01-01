If you enjoy gripping thrillers where detectives, prosecutors, and ordinary people get drawn into a deadly game with ruthless killers, this selection is for you. Dramas about maniacs keep you on edge until the very last episode, combining intrigue, psychological depth, and unexpected twists.

What awaits you?

🔪 Dangerous serial killers who play by their own rules

🕵 Breathtaking investigations leading to shocking truths

🔥 A tense psychological game between victim and perpetrator

💀 Unexpected twists that will turn everything upside down