«The Equalizer 3» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

The famous American aphorism claims that "God created men, Abraham Lincoln gave them freedom, but only Colonel Samuel Colt made them equal." This thought is applicable to Robert McCall, once again played by Denzel Washington, the main character of the franchise who borrows the title of the Great Equalizer from Colt. It is no coincidence that God is mentioned in the aphorism, as in the whimsical logic of the Wild West, He collaborated on this equation with the inventor of the Colt.

In Antoine Fuqua's film, who directed the previous installments of the series and is primarily known for "Training Day," McCall acts in the spirit of Old Testament justice, consciously or not, as an instrument of the Lord, punishing the unjust and thus resembling the angel of death (hinted by his oft-repeated phrase: "I'm where I need to be"). Yes, despite his good intentions and desire to help the victims, McCall leaves a bloody trail in his wake. In general, the Equalizer operates, without deviating too much from himself.

The Equalizer 3

Although the third film adds a new element to his existential equation. McCall, on the brink of death - as he is dangerously wounded at the beginning of the narrative - finally asks the question posed by his Italian doctor, Enzo Arizio (Remo Girone): is he a good or a bad person? Of course, this does not lead to lengthy and profound, or at least articulated, reflections from McCall. Fuqua, unlike the thematically related Anton Corbijn and his "The American," does not go beyond the boundaries of the action genre - albeit a dark one, with the visual flair of heavy Italian architecture looming over the storytelling. And McCall doesn't have time for contemplation; he is a man of action. Brutal action driven by his heightened sense of justice.

Recovering from his injury, McColl finds himself in the charming Italian town of Altamonte, nestled between the sea and rocky hills, the 16th and 21st centuries, Sicily and Naples. The commune's residents are hospitable, friendly, and after a few weeks, they embrace the eternal wanderer as their own. However, the regal tranquility of the town is disrupted by the unconquerable Camorra - the Neapolitan mafia, whose leaders, Vincent and Marco Caranta, plan to turn Altamonte into a fashionable resort, ousting local vendors and silencing all dissenters, including the town's chief carabiniere, Giorgio Bonucchi (Eugenio Mastrandrea). Fortunately for the town, the Equalizer is already among them and ready for revenge.

The Equalizer 3

This main plotline is complemented by another small, entirely optional one: McColl becomes involved with young CIA agent Emma Collins, who is investigating, among other things, drug trafficking in the Middle East. The charm of this storyline, however, lies not so much in its slight expansion of the unfolding events but rather in the fact that Dakota Fanning, who portrays Collins, reunites with Washington on the same set after a twenty-year hiatus - they previously acted together in the 2004 dramatic action film "Man on Fire," directed by Tony Scott. They have only a few scenes together, but they work marvelously.

The actors are well-suited even for small roles. Naturally, Washington is superb (when has it been otherwise?). His silence, expressing doubt, weariness, or pleasure in cruelty, is more eloquent than dozens of dialogues. Fuqua, who has proven himself as a sturdy director over the years, skillfully manages the rhythm of the narrative, alternately slowing it down to largo or speeding it up to andante, complemented by restrained color grading, interspersed with select chiaroscuro scenes - usually scenes of violence. The "final battle" with Vincent Caranta in his palazzo surprises with a couple of clever montages.

In sum, the third installment of "The Equalizer" appears darker, more ominous, more skillful, and more mature than its predecessors, and it may perhaps be the final film in the franchise - McColl seems to have finally found peace, and Fuqua has announced that he is tired of brutality and is preparing to shoot a biopic about Michael Jackson.