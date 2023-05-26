«La chambre des merveilles» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

Thelma works a lot, raises her son Louis on her own, and dreams of a better future. But one day, her familiar world crumbles – the boy is hit by a car and falls into a coma. Doctors assure her that the child will never wake up, but the heroine is ready to fight for him until the end. Thelma accidentally finds her son's diary, which contains a list of ten things to do before the end of the world. Among the items are getting an autograph from a famous manga artist living in Tokyo, touching the breast of a mathematician, and swimming with whales. The heroine starts fulfilling her son's wishes one by one and broadcasts videos of her adventures to Louis. Thelma does not lose hope and believes that her child will return to her.

On June 1, "La Chambre des merveilles" will be released in Russian cinemas – a new film by director Lisa Azuelos, who is known to the audience primarily for the teenage melodrama LOL with Sophie Marceau. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Julien Sandrel, telling the story of Thelma, who must challenge herself to help her son, who is in a coma. "La Chambre des merveilles" is the first serious dramatic film for the French director, who previously mainly released light romantic comedies, and it must be said that this is a quite successful attempt. The strong acting of Alexandra Lamy, who also wrote the screenplay, smooths out all the minor flaws of the film. The woman convincingly embodies the screen mother who is willing to do anything for her child. Thelma, played by Alexandra Lamy, feels so natural and sincere that at times you forget that you are watching a work of art rather than a documentary. Her love for her child and her boundless inner strength are absolutely captivating and infuse the film with its powerful energy.

"La Chambre des merveilles" is made by a woman for women. In this drama, it is mainly women who help Thelma fulfill her son's dreams – a patient female diver patiently teaches her how to dive, a mysterious Japanese woman shares the power of a wolf, and the mother eventually convinces her to go to the child's father. These women also support the heroine during difficult times, filling her with confidence that everything will work out. Thelma, in turn, takes care of the women around her – she often comforts a girl at the hospital whose daughter is there, and dreams of using some of the money she earns to buy an eco-friendly car for an elderly nurse who watches over Louis while his mother travels the world, fulfilling his wish list.

The mother of the protagonist, played by Muriel Robin, who at first may seem too conservative or even a bit toxic, reveals herself as a kind-hearted person a little later on when she organizes a festival of colors in her grandson's room, because he had dreamed of going to one in India. She also decides to help the nanny learn how to drive a car, thus thanking her for all she has done for their family. In the film, when women come together, true magic happens: Thelma stops seeing obstacles on her path to her goals, her relationship with her mother finally becomes comfortable, and Louis, feeling the universal love and care, starts getting better. The aspiration for mutual understanding and the sincere desire to support each other in difficult times, portrayed in Lisa Azuelos' film, inspire the main character to move mountains and fearslessly face anything.

"La Chambre des merveilles" may at first appear as a somewhat naive film, since things seem to come too easily for the protagonist, but that is only a first impression. In Lisa Azuelos' work, all the wonders happen not just by chance, but thanks to the people. And it is precisely about believing in others and not being ashamed to ask for help, even from those who don't know you, because those with a good heart will always respond. This film by the French director is not only about the fact that a person needs someone in difficult situations, but also an encouraging story with an easily discernible message: keep living, even when you feel defeated. At the same time, Lisa Azuelos' characters don't look at the world through rose-colored glasses - Thelma herself perfectly understands the fragility of each day and therefore tries to seize every opportunity to fulfill her son's dreams and, in the process, overcome her own fears.

"La Chambre des merveilles" is a film in which the fulfillment of all the items on the list turns into a journey to one's inner self. The life of the main character has long been reduced to work routine and solving endless household problems, and the opportunity to break free helps her rediscover herself. Some might consider Thelma's trips to Japan and Portugal as a questionable way of escaping and not wanting to accept the harsh reality. But clearly, she needed to take a deep breath and change her surroundings in order to fight for her son's life with renewed strength. During the time he was in the hospital, the heroine, by interacting with his friends, skateboarding with them, and creating graffiti, as if rediscovered her own child, seeing him from a different perspective. This allowed the woman to selflessly fulfill her son's wishes, understanding how much each of them meant to him.

"La Chambre des merveilles" unfolds as a film-journey that allows the viewer, along with the protagonist, to experience the bustling and rainy Tokyo, witness sunsets in Portugal, swim with whales there, and enjoy the melancholic landscapes of the Shetland Islands from a bird's-eye view. Lisa Azuelos' drama is much more infused with a spirit of wandering than its source material, and this gives the film the necessary inspiring tone. "La Chambre des merveilles" is largely a lyrical story about the power of maternal love, which, above all, touches with its simplicity and lack of didacticism. This vivid and poignant film, with elements of a road movie, is perfect for a family viewing.