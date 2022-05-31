«Wolf» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

A young man named Jacob (George MacKay) leaves his house at night and wanders naked through the forest. He has a rare condition called species dysphoria, which causes people to believe they are animals. Jacob, for example, believes he is a wolf. His parents send him to a special clinic, where a cruel doctor (Paddy Considine) proves to his patients, through harsh means, that they cannot live like parrots or squirrels. It seems like Jacob is trying to acknowledge his human essence. However, at night, the wolf breaks free once again. Especially with the support of the wild cat (Lily-Rose Depp) living there.

The first and main deception of "Wolf", which can both disappoint and intrigue the audience, is the genre of this film. The ironic description and even teasers suggest that there should be a lot of humor in the movie. However, Natalie Bianchieri, the Italian living in Ireland, did not simply create an analog of "The Lobster" (where satire was felt despite the gloominess). She turned the strange story into an indie drama where several very acute themes can be discerned.

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of this plot is that the characters' illness is real. Bianchieri even considered making a documentary about it. But fortunately, she leaned towards artistic storytelling. "Fortunately" because this approach provides much more opportunities for self-expression.

The director, who is also the screenwriter, seems to turn the ideas of "The Lobster" mentioned earlier on their heads. There, people had to accept their animal essence. Here, they are forced to renounce it. Moreover, by the cruelest means: the doctor indulges in his power, demonstrating the superiority of humans over other animal species. It seems that he only speaks the truth: a young man who believes he is a squirrel cannot climb a tree, and a girl-parrot will not fly if she jumps out of a window.

But in reality, the doctor behaves no better with real animals (just wait for the scene with the real wolf). He simply enjoys portraying himself as stronger and smarter than others. It strongly resembles the typical behavior of an alpha male. While his subordinates diligently ignore the violence, increasing the volume of the music and forcing the patients to continue dancing – how relevant is the disregard for the abuse of those in power.

The choice between the animal and the human in this film is ambiguous. And this, perhaps, sets "The Wolf" apart from many other films about internal conflict. Primarily because some of the patients, including Jacob, sincerely doubt who they want to be. And the diligent, like a true guard dog, resident of the institution will prove to everyone that he is no longer a German Shepherd. Until the next breakdown, of course.

Because in reality, this is not a choice between civilization and wilderness, but between sincerity and suppression. In a strange way, "The Wolf" even surpasses all of the likes of "The Lobster" (it is impossible to avoid analogies): with Lanthimos, the hero never quite understood where he belonged. In Bianchieri's film, you can feel when Jacob unleashes his potential just by his appearance and behavior. George MacKay has firmly established himself as the most vivid character actor in recent years, and importantly, a master of transformation (and that with such an expressive face). Just remember the finale of "Shadow in the Cloud," where he portrayed multiple characters simultaneously. And, of course, "1917," a film that is almost entirely built on his talent.

In "The Wolf," he plays literally two opposing characters. During the day, Jacob is reserved, silent, and almost emotionally detached as a patient. But at night, he truly transforms into a wolf. The actor changes without the use of graphics or costumes, solely through his body language, moving like a real animal. And it is impossible not to acknowledge George MacKay's excellent physical form and his mastery of movements. Noteworthy is the contribution of the renowned Terry Notary, who briefly appears in the film. Alongside Andy Serkis, this master once devised the movements of primates in the new "Planet of the Apes" and became famous for his imitation of the behavior of real and fictional animals.

The second most successful member of the cast is Lily-Rose Depp. Unfortunately, she rarely gets worthy roles, and here her character remains somewhat background. However, her unique appearance perfectly suits the image of a wild cat. But it is in this heroine that another interesting subtext is hidden: while everyone is forced to adapt to the "ordinary" world, she strives for more intriguing manifestations of her personality. Even if she herself does not feel the same way as those around her.

If you expect a film with a lively pace, unexpected twists, and bright humor, then "The Wolf" is not for you. It is a slow and slightly mad drama, built on the performances of several charismatic actors, a fantastical yet very lifelike plot, and a purely human tragedy. Even if the main character is a wolf.