«Perfumes» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

Guillaume is a middle-aged divorced Parisian chauffeur. He needs to earn as much money as possible to move into a more spacious apartment and gain joint custody of his daughter. Guillaume's job is hanging by a thread due to several speeding tickets. Fortunately, he becomes the driver for a rather unusual woman whose habits and lifestyle can certainly puzzle, but cannot help but charm. Anna Valberg is a true expert in perfumes, a former star in the world of perfumery. She is quite arrogant and loves to set her own rules. For example, Anna expects Guillaume not only to drive the car and carry her luggage but also to help her change the bedsheets in hotel rooms, as she cannot stand the scent of the detergents usually used in hotels.

In the spirit of an exceptionally delightful French film, the protagonists form a bond and inadvertently change their lives. Guillaume refuses to bend under Anna's pressure and cater to her whims, while she seems to only desire to be spoken to like a living person, and not as an object that can bring in money. Valberg, in turn, gives Guillaume advice regarding his daughter, and the father's attempts to impress his daughter touch not only the audience but also the little girl herself.

They are each other's embodiment of an entirely different life. But what if the barriers between these worlds are merely illusions, and casual conversations allow them to break down? Anna is trapped in her own whirlpool of scents, where there is no room for another person. She even evaluates the women around her primarily based on their scent, without bothering to look into their eyes. However, despite the fact that any fragrance can remind one of a particular person, humans are more than just scents. Guillaume and a subsequent loss of smell, which once broke her career as a legendary perfumer (interestingly coinciding with the current pandemic situation), help Anna step out of her protective shell and start fulfilling her dream.

In its essence, "Perfumes" is a genuinely simple tale about the necessity of having a friend who is capable of carrying your suitcases to the car or grounding you when needed. However, the most intriguing aspect of the film is that it is entirely composed of scents. The scent of fragrant soap, freshly cut grass, the cheap perfume of a waitress. Anna, in simple words, explains to Guillaume what and how things smell, what elements make up a scent, and why we find certain smells so appealing. In an instant, Guillaume finds himself sniffing every shower gel in the supermarket, and we, as viewers, can momentarily experience the same sensations through the screen.

The filmmakers conducted thorough research into the scent industry. It turns out that this sector is not solely built upon creating perfumes, but also encompasses endeavors such as masking factory emissions or the attempts of various brands to disguise the strong odor of poorly treated leather. This meticulous attention to detail adds a new level of complexity to this light-hearted film. The atmosphere, constructed through scents in this case, transforms the viewing experience into a journey through rainy Paris or a visit to Dior's fragrance department.

Director Grégory Magne has managed to create the perfect film for chilly autumn evenings when one seeks warmth not only from hot tea but also from a heartwarming story.