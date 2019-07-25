«Remi» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

"Remi, Nobody's Boy" is far from being the first adaptation of Hector Malot's novel "Sans Famille" (Without Family). In France, the book is considered a classic work for children and youth. However, despite this renowned novel having been published multiple times in Russia, it is relatively unknown here, even with the existence of Vladimir Bortko's film of the same name from 1984. Nevertheless, the plot is quite recognizable. Remi is an orphan, a foundling. His foster mother loves him, but his father is less fond. Remi was about to be sent to an orphanage, but suddenly, he is redeemed by a wandering artist named Vitalis. A man of modest means, he travels across France, earning a living through violin playing and the tricks performed by his dog. Vitalis becomes interested in Remi's destiny after accidentally overhearing him sing, and decides to mentor him. Now they travel together, singing, playing instruments, and encountering adventures such as imprisonment, escape from wolves, and much more. Gradually, Remi meets other good-hearted people who, in one way or another, become his family. Yet, he still has a home, a genuine one, not an adopted one. Naturally, Remi is a foundling of noble blood. His birth mother, kind and wealthy, has been waiting for him for many years. However, enemies who once kidnapped the heir are ready to kill the boy if he reappears on the horizon. Among the film's stars are French actress Virginie Ledoyen, and English actors Zoe Boyle and Nicholas Rowe. Vitalis is played by Daniel Auteuil. The director, Antoine Blossier, previously known for directing thrillers, as well as the youth drama "Le Grand Soir" (The Big Night), managed to sustain the new genre. The film, with its child protagonist, is soft and bright in the right moments, and never appears cloying. Of course, it is not a naturalistic depiction of impoverished 19th century Europe, yet it is not a glossy picture either. The dangers the characters face are very real, and the bad people are truly bad. Moreover, not all good people are destined for a happy ending. This is natural because Malot wrote the book when it was meant to prepare people for life in the real world of that time.

But is there anything in this adaptation for the modern world? Yes, because the story of an orphan on an endless journey in search of their destiny unexpectedly resonates with today's realities. Orphanhood and vagrancy have become metaphors for the psychological state of the modern person. They are in search of their identity, their place in the world, and simply a home. Often, these searches extend throughout their entire lives. Remi, played by the young actor Malon Pacouin, is somehow happier than the viewer. As a child, he firmly believes in the purposefulness of his path. The boy is not afraid of disappointment; he knows that the mystery of his birth promises a brilliant revelation. However, he cannot conquer the journey without guides. Vitalis teaches him simple things, like reading, and more complex ones. In order to sing in front of an audience, Remi has to overcome psychological barriers with the help of his teacher. This also connects with the modern viewer's desire for creative fulfillment and internal comfort. Perhaps the main moral of the film is that there is no destiny written in our blood. By birthright, the film's hero should have grown up as a young nobleman, but life had a different plan for him. He reclaims his true self through his own actions and the friends he finds along the way. Each of us can become anyone (within reasonable limits), and any conversation with a stranger has the potential to lead to a moment of truth. The old book and the new film remind us of this in a world where it becomes increasingly easy to become accustomed to passive contemplation. Take out your childhood clothes from the closet, dear viewer. Maybe on them, there is a knight's emblem, a sign of chosenness.