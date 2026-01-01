Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mila Bohan
Mila Bohan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mila Bohan
Mila Bohan
Mila Bohan
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Pinocchio: Unstrung
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.6
Pinocchio: Unstrung
Pinocchio: Unstrung
Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2026, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree