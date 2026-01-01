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Shawn Platzker
Shawn Platzker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shawn Platzker
Shawn Platzker
Shawn Platzker
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
0.0
Egyxos
(2015)
Filmography
Egyxos
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, Italy
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