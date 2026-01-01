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Lina Veselkina
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Veselkina

Lina Veselkina

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Belaya panama 0.0
Belaya panama (2026)

Filmography

Belaya panama
Belaya panama
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
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