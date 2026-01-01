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Filmography
Evan Bacic
Evan Bacic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Bacic
Evan Bacic
Evan Bacic
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
0.0
Kiss me kill me
(2025)
0.0
The Alpha’s Heiress Is a Maid
(2024)
0.0
My Substitute Lover
(2024)
Filmography
Kiss me kill me
, Romantic
2025, Canada
The Alpha’s Heiress Is a Maid
, Romantic
2024, USA
My Substitute Lover
Drama, Romantic
2024, Canada
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