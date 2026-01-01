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Lucy Carpenter
Lucy Carpenter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Carpenter
Lucy Carpenter
Lucy Carpenter
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
The Dumb Billionaire Heiress in Love
(2024)
0.0
I'm Obsessed With My Boss
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2024
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
The Dumb Billionaire Heiress in Love
, Romantic
2024, USA
I'm Obsessed With My Boss
, Romantic
2024, Australia
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