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Michelle Chen Michelle Chen
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Chen

Michelle Chen

Michelle Chen

Date of Birth
31 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Hear Me 7.5
Hear Me (2009)
A Rain Cloud in the Sky 6.6
A Rain Cloud in the Sky (2018)
Legend of Zang Hai 0.0
Legend of Zang Hai (2025)

Filmography

Legend of Zang Hai
Legend of Zang Hai
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, China
A Rain Cloud in the Sky 6.6
A Rain Cloud in the Sky Feng zhong you duo yu zuo de yun / The Shadow Play
Drama, Thriller 2018, China
Hear Me 7.5
Hear Me Ting shuo
Drama 2009, Taiwan
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