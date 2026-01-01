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About
Filmography
Michelle Chen
Michelle Chen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Chen
Michelle Chen
Michelle Chen
Date of Birth
31 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Hear Me
(2009)
6.6
A Rain Cloud in the Sky
(2018)
0.0
Legend of Zang Hai
(2025)
Filmography
Legend of Zang Hai
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, China
6.6
A Rain Cloud in the Sky
Feng zhong you duo yu zuo de yun / The Shadow Play
Drama, Thriller
2018, China
7.5
Hear Me
Ting shuo
Drama
2009, Taiwan
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