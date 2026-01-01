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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Choi Gang-hee Choi Gang-hee
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Gang-hee

Choi Gang-hee

Choi Gang-hee

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Protect the Boss 7.3
Protect the Boss (2011)

Filmography

Protect the Boss 7.3
Protect the Boss
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
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