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Katie Barnes
Katie Barnes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Barnes
Katie Barnes
Katie Barnes
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Alpha’s Temptation: Forbidden Love
(2024)
Filmography
Alpha’s Temptation: Forbidden Love
, Romantic
2024, Australia
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