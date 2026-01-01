Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Hyo-Je
Lee Hyo-Je
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Hyo-Je
Lee Hyo-Je
Lee Hyo-Je
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
0.0
If Wishes Could Kill
(2026)
Filmography
If Wishes Could Kill
Horror, Thriller
2026, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree