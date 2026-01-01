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Mawar Eva de Jongh
Mawar Eva de Jongh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mawar Eva de Jongh
Mawar Eva de Jongh
Mawar Eva de Jongh
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Made with Love
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Made with Love
Drama, Romantic
2026, Indonesia
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