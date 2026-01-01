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Marjory Fiol-Garric Marjory Fiol-Garric
Kinoafisha Persons Marjory Fiol-Garric

Marjory Fiol-Garric

Marjory Fiol-Garric

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Signal - 149 kHz 0.0
The Signal - 149 kHz (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Signal - 149 kHz
The Signal - 149 kHz
Thriller, Drama 2026, France
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