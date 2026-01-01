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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Yuliya Nefyodova
Yuliya Nefyodova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Nefyodova
Yuliya Nefyodova
Yuliya Nefyodova
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.9
Kukla
(2026)
5.5
Chetvertyy
Filmography
6.9
Kukla
Drama
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Chetvertyy
Horror
, Russia
Show more
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