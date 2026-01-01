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Yuliya Nefyodova Yuliya Nefyodova
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Nefyodova

Yuliya Nefyodova

Yuliya Nefyodova

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Kukla 6.9
Kukla (2026)
Chetvertyy 5.5
Chetvertyy

Filmography

Kukla 6.9
Kukla
Drama 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Chetvertyy 5.5
Chetvertyy
Horror , Russia
Show more
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