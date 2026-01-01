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Nicky Marbot Nicky Marbot
Kinoafisha Persons Nicky Marbot

Nicky Marbot

Nicky Marbot

Date of Birth
11 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Candice Renoir 7.6
Candice Renoir (2013)
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
Anthony Zimmer 6.3
Anthony Zimmer (2005)

Filmography

Candice Renoir 7.6
Candice Renoir
Drama, Crime 2013, France
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
Flics
Flics
Drama, Crime 2008, France
Anthony Zimmer 6.3
Anthony Zimmer Anthony Zimmer
Thriller, Action, Romantic 2005, France
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