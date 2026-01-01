Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nicky Marbot
Nicky Marbot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicky Marbot
Nicky Marbot
Nicky Marbot
Date of Birth
11 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Candice Renoir
(2013)
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
6.3
Anthony Zimmer
(2005)
Filmography
7.6
Candice Renoir
Drama, Crime
2013, France
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
Flics
Drama, Crime
2008, France
6.3
Anthony Zimmer
Anthony Zimmer
Thriller, Action, Romantic
2005, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree