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About
Filmography
Nesrin Cavadzade
Nesrin Cavadzade
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nesrin Cavadzade
Nesrin Cavadzade
Nesrin Cavadzade
Date of Birth
30 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Yasak Elma
(2018)
6.6
Üç Kuruş
(2021)
6.2
Our Story
(2017)
Filmography
Daha 17
Drama
2026, Turkey
6.6
Üç Kuruş
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Turkey
7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
5.3
El desentierro
El desentierro
Crime, Mystery, Thriller
2018, Spain / Argentina
6.2
Our Story
Drama, Comedy, Family
2017, Turkey
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