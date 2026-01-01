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Nesrin Cavadzade Nesrin Cavadzade
Kinoafisha Persons Nesrin Cavadzade

Nesrin Cavadzade

Nesrin Cavadzade

Date of Birth
30 July 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Yasak Elma 7.1
Yasak Elma (2018)
Üç Kuruş 6.6
Üç Kuruş (2021)
Our Story 6.2
Our Story (2017)

Filmography

Daha 17
Daha 17
Drama 2026, Turkey
Üç Kuruş 6.6
Üç Kuruş
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, Turkey
Yasak Elma 7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic 2018, Turkey
El desentierro 5.3
El desentierro El desentierro
Crime, Mystery, Thriller 2018, Spain / Argentina
Our Story 6.2
Our Story
Drama, Comedy, Family 2017, Turkey
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