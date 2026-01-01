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Filmography
Moon Chang-gil
Moon Chang-gil
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moon Chang-gil
Moon Chang-gil
Moon Chang-gil
Date of Birth
28 March 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Rimembeo
(2022)
7.0
The Call
(2020)
0.0
Swallow the Sun
(2009)
Filmography
7
Rimembeo
Rimembeo
Action, Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
7
The Call
Kol
Thriller, Mystery
2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic
2009, South Korea
Show more
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