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Moon Chang-gil Moon Chang-gil
Kinoafisha Persons Moon Chang-gil

Moon Chang-gil

Moon Chang-gil

Date of Birth
28 March 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rimembeo 7.0
Rimembeo (2022)
The Call 7.0
The Call (2020)
Swallow the Sun 0.0
Swallow the Sun (2009)

Filmography

Rimembeo 7
Rimembeo Rimembeo
Action, Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Call 7
The Call Kol
Thriller, Mystery 2020, South Korea
Watch trailer
Swallow the Sun
Swallow the Sun
Drama, Action, Romantic 2009, South Korea
Show more
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