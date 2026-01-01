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Michele Bevilacqua Michele Bevilacqua
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Bevilacqua

Michele Bevilacqua

Michele Bevilacqua

Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Suburra 7.4
Suburra (2015)
Leonardo 7.1
Leonardo (2021)
Luna Park 6.3
Luna Park (2021)

Filmography

In the Hand of Dante 5.3
In the Hand of Dante In the Hand of Dante
Drama 2025, Italy
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Tickets
Luna Park 6.3
Luna Park
Romantic 2021, Italy
Leonardo 7.1
Leonardo
Drama, History 2021, Italy/USA/Great Britain/France/Spain
Suburra 7.4
Suburra Suburra
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2015, Italy
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