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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Michele Bevilacqua
Michele Bevilacqua
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Bevilacqua
Michele Bevilacqua
Michele Bevilacqua
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Suburra
(2015)
7.1
Leonardo
(2021)
6.3
Luna Park
(2021)
Filmography
5.3
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
Drama
2025, Italy
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Tickets
6.3
Luna Park
Romantic
2021, Italy
7.1
Leonardo
Drama, History
2021, Italy/USA/Great Britain/France/Spain
7.4
Suburra
Suburra
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2015, Italy
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