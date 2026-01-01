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Manuel Bandera
Manuel Bandera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manuel Bandera
Manuel Bandera
Manuel Bandera
Date of Birth
12 December 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Things of Love
(1989)
0.0
El Continental
(2018)
Filmography
El Continental
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2018, Spain
6.9
The Things of Love
Las cosas del querer
Musical
1989, Spain
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