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Manuel Bandera Manuel Bandera
Kinoafisha Persons Manuel Bandera

Manuel Bandera

Manuel Bandera

Date of Birth
12 December 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Things of Love 6.9
The Things of Love (1989)
El Continental 0.0
El Continental (2018)

Filmography

El Continental
El Continental
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2018, Spain
The Things of Love 6.9
The Things of Love Las cosas del querer
Musical 1989, Spain
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