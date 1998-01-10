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Leonie Whyman
Leonie Whyman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonie Whyman
Leonie Whyman
Leonie Whyman
Date of Birth
10 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.7
It Will Find You
(2025)
Filmography
5.7
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
Horror, Thriller
2025, Australia
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