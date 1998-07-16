Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Millie Kent
Millie Kent
Kinoafisha
Persons
Millie Kent
Millie Kent
Millie Kent
Date of Birth
16 July 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Saltburn
(2023)
6.8
Wuthering Heights
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
Saltburn
Saltburn
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree