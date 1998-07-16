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Millie Kent
Millie Kent Millie Kent
Kinoafisha Persons Millie Kent

Millie Kent

Millie Kent

Date of Birth
16 July 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Saltburn 7.0
Saltburn (2023)
Wuthering Heights 6.8
Wuthering Heights (2025)

Filmography

Wuthering Heights 6.8
Wuthering Heights Wuthering Heights
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
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Tickets
Saltburn 7
Saltburn Saltburn
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
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