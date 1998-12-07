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Kseniya Kopytova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Kopytova
Kseniya Kopytova
Date of Birth
7 December 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Krasavitsa
(2026)
Filmography
7.5
Krasavitsa
Krasavitsa
Drama, War, Adventure, History
2026, Russia
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