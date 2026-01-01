Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Xiaofeng Lai
Xiaofeng Lai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xiaofeng Lai
Xiaofeng Lai
Xiaofeng Lai
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Aishang Ta de Liyou
(2023)
0.0
Mom, I'm Sorry
(2024)
Filmography
Mom, I'm Sorry
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2024, China
7.6
Aishang Ta de Liyou
Anime, Romantic
2023, China/South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree