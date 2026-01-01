Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Magalie Langrais
Magalie Langrais
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magalie Langrais
Magalie Langrais
Magalie Langrais
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
The American Dream
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2026
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.5
The American Dream
Le rêve américain
Comedy, Sport, Biography, Romantic
2026, France / Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree