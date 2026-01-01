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Magalie Langrais
Magalie Langrais Magalie Langrais
Kinoafisha Persons Magalie Langrais

Magalie Langrais

Magalie Langrais

Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The American Dream 7.5
The American Dream (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The American Dream 7.5
The American Dream Le rêve américain
Comedy, Sport, Biography, Romantic 2026, France / Canada
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Tickets
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