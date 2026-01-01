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Filmography
Shen Nianru
Shen Nianru
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shen Nianru
Shen Nianru
Shen Nianru
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
0.0
Otherworldly Evil Monarch
(2024)
0.0
The Indomitable
(2022)
0.0
Knights on Debris
(2020)
Filmography
Otherworldly Evil Monarch
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2024, China
The Indomitable
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action,
2022, China
Knights on Debris
Anime, Action, Adventure
2020, China
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