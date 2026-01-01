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Larissa Bocchino
Larissa Bocchino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larissa Bocchino
Larissa Bocchino
Larissa Bocchino
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Rulers of Fortune
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
Rulers of Fortune
Drama, Crime
2025, Brazil
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