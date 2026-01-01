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Filmography
Yuri Nakamura
Yuri Nakamura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Nakamura
Yuri Nakamura
Yuri Nakamura
Date of Birth
15 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Romantics Anonymous
(2025)
7.8
Like Father, Like Son
(2013)
7.4
After the Storm
(2016)
Filmography
7.9
Romantics Anonymous
Drama, Romantic
2025, Japan/South Korea
7
Beyond Goodbye
Romantic,
2024, Japan
6.1
Fukushima 50
Fukushima 50
Action, Drama
2020, Japan / Hong Kong
Good Doctor
Drama,
2018, Japan
7.4
After the Storm
Umi yori mo mada fukaku
Drama
2016, Japan
7.8
Like Father, Like Son
Soshite chichi ni naru
Drama
2013, Japan
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