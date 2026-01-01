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Yuri Nakamura Yuri Nakamura
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura

Date of Birth
15 March 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Romantics Anonymous 7.9
Romantics Anonymous (2025)
Like Father, Like Son 7.8
Like Father, Like Son (2013)
After the Storm 7.4
After the Storm (2016)

Filmography

Romantics Anonymous 7.9
Romantics Anonymous
Drama, Romantic 2025, Japan/South Korea
Beyond Goodbye 7
Beyond Goodbye
Romantic, 2024, Japan
Fukushima 50 6.1
Fukushima 50 Fukushima 50
Action, Drama 2020, Japan / Hong Kong
Good Doctor
Good Doctor
Drama, 2018, Japan
After the Storm 7.4
After the Storm Umi yori mo mada fukaku
Drama 2016, Japan
Like Father, Like Son 7.8
Like Father, Like Son Soshite chichi ni naru
Drama 2013, Japan
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